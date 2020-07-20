Technology Former Oracle's Executive Mitesh Agarwal becomes Google Cloud India's Customer Engineering Director Updated : July 20, 2020 03:13 PM IST Google Cloud India announced the appointment of a new technology leader, Mitesh Agarwal as the Director of Customer Engineering. He will help Indian organizations accelerate their ability to transform via data powered innovation with Google Cloud Platform and G Suite. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply