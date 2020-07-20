Former Oracle's Executive Mitesh Agarwal becomes Google Cloud India's Customer Engineering Director

Google Cloud India announced the appointment of a new technology leader, Mitesh Agarwal as the Director of Customer Engineering, to help Indian organizations accelerate their ability to transform via data powered innovation with Google Cloud Platform and G Suite.

Agarwal will also provide impetus to the technology, architecture and the solution selling teams, and will be reporting to Andrew Hobby, Senior Director of Customer Engineering for Google Cloud in APAC based in Singapore.

Mitesh Agarwal is a former Oracle Executive, who spent about 18 years in the company. His experience is spread across technology consulting, product strategy, enterprise architecture and enterprise sales.

In Oracle, Agarwal was the Vice President of Global Key & Lead Accounts. Prior to that, he was also the CTO (Chief Technology Officer) for Oracle India, and was instrumental in driving the Cloud & Digital Strategy agenda by supporting customers' tide through massive transformations.

Furthermore, he has been involved in working across Oracle's product portfolio of Cloud, Applications, Database, Analytics, Digital & Hardware. Prior to Oracle, he has also worked with Sun Microsystems, Ramco Systems and Wipro Infotech.

On the announcement of Agarwal's appointment, Karan Bajwa, Managing Director at Google Cloud India said, “Technology is at the core of everything we do at Google Cloud and it is a key differentiator for us in the marketplace. Mitesh is an industry leader and his expertise will add great value to Google Cloud in India as we help our customers accelerate their digital transformation journey with the cloud.”