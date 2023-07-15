Following Phone (2) launch, Nothing Drops makes its debut in India

The frenzy began with highly successful drops with hundreds of people queueing up at their SOHO store in London and New York, followed by an exhilarating drop today in Bengaluru, India.

London-based tech brand, Nothing, held Nothing Drops for the first time ever in India, where customers could walk away with the much-anticipated Phone (2), along with Ear (2) black and accompanying accessories.

The frenzy began with highly successful drops with hundreds of people queueing up at their SOHO store in London and New York, followed by an exhilarating drop today in Bengaluru, India.

The Phone (2) has generated a remarkable buzz, starting from sold-out pre-order passes on Flipkart to an incredible turnout of over 500 customers who patiently queued for hours, waiting to experience and own its latest offering.

The overwhelming response speaks volumes about the anticipation surrounding Phone (2) and the unparalleled excitement it has generated among tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados alike.

Nothing Phone (2) is engineered to make smartphone usage more mindful, Phone (2) introduces the new Glyph Interface at the back, enabling users to minimize screen interactions by accessing key information at a glance.

It also features a revamped Nothing OS 2.0 , rooted in utility and designed to reduce distractions, while delivering a fast and smooth experience that embodies Nothing's unique aesthetics.

Powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Phone (2) delivers Nothing's most premium smartphone experience to date, boasting a powerful 50MP dual rear camera with advanced algorithms for true-to-life photography, and a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with LTPO.

Phone (2) will go on open sale in India on Friday (July 21), 12 PM onwards. For those eager to experience Phone (2) before that, they will be able to do so and pre-order it at the Bengaluru Nothing Drop location until Sunday( July 16). The opportunity to own the Phone (2) arrives with an exclusive launch offer price of Rs 39,999 on Flipkart (inclusive of bank, exchange, and EMI offers).