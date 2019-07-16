Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale: The top deals on gadgets

Walmart-owned Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale launched yesterday offering heavy discounts and deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs and other electronic devices.

With Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale coming to a close tonight, the Big Shopping Days sale will end on Thursday, July 18. Ecommerce giant Flipkart has partnered with the State Bank of India to offer a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs 1,750) to the bank's credit card users.

While Amazon's annual global sale is available exclusively to Prime members, anyone can avail the offers on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale.

Here are some of the best deals and discounts on electronics:

Redmi Note 7S: Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S (3GB, 32GB) is now selling at "the lowest price ever" at Rs 9,999 (MRP Rs 10,999) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The Redmi Note 7S features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display. It comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Redmi Note 7S is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0.

Asus ZenBook 13: Flipkart is selling the Asus ZenBook 13 (UX331UAL) at a heavily discounted price of Rs 44,490 (MRP Rs 78,990) during its Big Shopping Days sale. With a 13.3-inch full-HD display, anti-glare coating, the laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor and supported by 8GBf RAM.

Google Home Mini: The Google Home Mini smart speaker costs Rs 2,499 (MRP Rs 4,999) on Flipkart right now. Powered by Google Assistant, the speaker can be used to stream music, ask questions and set a reminder. The Google Home Mini is a viable alternative to Amazon's Echo Dot (also selling at Rs 2,499) during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale.

Oppo K1: From an original MRP of Rs 18,990, the Oppo K1 is now selling at just Rs 12,990 on Flipkart for its annual sale. With an in-display fingerprint sensor, the smartphone has 64 GB of internal storage. Oppo K1 also boasts of the dual primary camera of 16 + 2 megapixel and 25 megapixel front Camera.

Google Pixel 3: The Google Pixel 3 (64GB) is priced at Rs 49,999, bumped down from an original MRP of Rs 71,000 during Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale this week. The bundled exchange offer promises a maximum additional discount worth Rs 17,900. If you buy the Pixel 3, you can also grab a Google Home Mini at 50 percent discount during the sale. Google's Pixel 3 features a 5.5-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Vivo V9 Youth: The Vivo V9 Youth costs just Rs 9,990 (MRP Rs 19,990) during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. Vivo V9 Youth (4GB, 32GB) features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 SoC. The smartphone includes a 3,260mAh battery along with a dual rear camera setup.

Apple Watch Series 4: The 40mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 4 is currently selling at Rs 34,900 (MRP Rs 40,900) during the Big Shopping Days sale this week. The Apple Watch Series 4 features a larger display compared to its predecessor and also includes a built-in GPS and is powered by Apple's S4 chipset.