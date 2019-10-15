Flipkart to strengthen its tech structure after launching its new Hindi interface

Expect more products to be rolled out by e-commerce major Flipkart going forward. The online giant is strengthening its tech structure to build future capabilities across products and engineering. In this effort, Flipkart has appointed Jeyandran Venugopal as the Chief Product and Technology Officer. Jeyandran has been with the Flipkart Group for more than two years and was the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Myntra, before moving to Flipkart in January 2019.

Over the last couple of months, Flipkart has been rolling out a series of products and interfaces. The recently launched ‘Hindi’ interface is one such product that aims to tap into the non-English speaking population of India. “The pace of such products will get faster,” said an official from Flipkart.

In his role as CPTO, Jeyandran will prioritise technology investments and drive agility in decision-making. This structure will help Flipkart integrate tech and business operations.

“We are strengthening our technology capabilities every day and Jeyandran will play an anchor along with the most talented team that we have. In his new role, he will continue to strengthen the team, tech investments and help implement new technologies at the pace and the scale that will enable us to become an even more agile, future-ready organization so that we can bring millions of new customers and sellers on our platform to achieve our vision to democratize e-commerce in India and solve complex local challenges that country faces,” said Flipkart Group CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy.