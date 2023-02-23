Flipkart to give annual increment to only 70% of its employees

Last month it was reported that private equity firms Accel India and Tiger Global are planning to sell their stake in Flipkart to its parent company Walmart for about $1.5 billion.

Layoffs and pay cuts are the dominating trend this year in the job market and joining the pay cuts list is e-commerce major Flipkart which has decided to restrict annual increment of salaries to only 70 percent of its employees. This implies that around 5,000 of its senior staff won’t get any salary hikes this year.

This was communicated to employees through an email on February 22. As per the email, employees who are at Grade 10 and above levels won't get any pay hikes.

According to a report published in Moneycontrol, bonus payments and employee stock option grants for the Walmart-owned company's staff are proceeding as scheduled. Although the company's yearly evaluations are finished, the increments are scheduled to begin on April 1.

“Given the current macroeconomic situation, we want to be prudent in managing our resources while keeping our employees’ best interests in mind. In line with this, about 70 percent of our employee base will continue to get an increase in their compensation,” Flipkart said in a statement as reported by Moneycontrol.

“Additionally, our stock option allocation and bonus exercise will continue as is for those who are eligible. We stay committed to enhancing value for all our employees through employee-centric policies, continued skilling and training programs, regular promotion cycles, wealth creation for ESOP holders, and enhanced benefits, including medical insurance,” it said.

Last month it was reported that private equity firms Accel India and Tiger Global are planning to sell their stake in Flipkart to its parent company Walmart for about $1.5 billion.

Accel and Tiger Global, which were among the first to invest in Flipkart, own 1 and 4 per cent stake respectively in the company.

Walmart which holds a majority stake in Flipkart since 2018 when it bought shares for about $16 billion, would increase its shareholding in the company now.

The US-based company had announced plans to take Flipkart public and around April 2022, it was reported that the valuation was being set at around $60 billion-$70 billion to be listed in the US in 2023.

Flipkart India, the business to business arm of the e-commerce company, had in November 2022 reported a revenue jump of 34.5 percent to Rs 50,992 crore up from Rs 42,941 crore a year back.