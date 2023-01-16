Nothing sale: Flipkart offers phone (1) for Rs 25,999 till January 20

Flipkart, Nothing’s official selling partner in India, has also laid out bank offers for ICICI Bank and Citibank customers. Meanwhile, Ear (stick) will be available for Rs 6,999 plus bank offers, down from its MRP of Rs 9,999.

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing kicked off its first sale in 2023 on Monday, January 16. During the sale, the Nothing phone (1) will be available starting at Rs 25,999, down from its original price of Rs 37,999. Flipkart, Nothing’s official selling partner in India, has also laid out bank offers for ICICI and Citibank customers. Meanwhile, Ear (stick) will be available for Rs 6,999 plus bank offers, down from its MRP of Rs 9,999. Offers will be valid till January 20 2023.

Nothing also recently announced a new membership to experience the beta version of Nothing OS 1.5 powered by Android 13. Now, it has opened up the beta membership for its US users also.

“This programme is exclusive to those within the United States and will offer users the opportunity to provide insightful feedback about the phone (1) experience. The United States represents a high potential market for Nothing and so the company is seeking to better understand users' needs,” Nothing said.

As part of the programme, members will receive a black Nothing phone (1) in the 8GB + 128GB variant and a Nothing Community Black Dot.

To jog your memory, the Nothing phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, a 4,500 mAh battery, 33W charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse charging, a 50-megapixel primary lens and a secondary 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The phone (1) is powered by a Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC (system-on-a-chip).

Nothing also reassured its user base that the Nothing OS 1.5 will officially launch in early 2023. Initially, the company said the Android updates would come to the device soon after they hit Google’s Pixel devices but after Android 13’s rollout, Carl Pei, Nothing’s Co-Founder, said the company would not “rush on updates at the expense of user experience.”

The beta programme was started in December 2022. The programme is open to a limited few who had enrolled in the beta programme. If you're part of the beta programme and wish to update, head to Settings>System>System Update. Once you get the prompt, hit update and voila, you have Android 13 on your Nothing phone (1).