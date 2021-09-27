Big Billion Days Sale: Flipkart to reward sellers for discounts

Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering 'rewards' to its sellers for offering discounts to customers during the Big Billion Day sale, as per a communication sent to a few sellers that CNBC-TV18 has seen.

Flipkart will hold its flagship Big Billion Days festive sale from October 3 this year, up to October 10.

In a communication sent to sellers on Monday, Flipkart told sellers that they can get 'rewards' of a certain percentage 'off' per unit sold if the seller opts in to offer a certain percentage of the discount. The letter says the reward will be in the form of "reversal of the commission charged from the seller", and will be capped at the commission charged.

Flipkart did not respond to specific queries.

Some sellers CNBC-TV18 spoke to said the company offers similar rewards every year to urge sellers to offer discounts during the sales.

However, Flipkart, as well as its rival Amazon, is currently being investigated by the Competition Commission of India on allegations of practices such as deep discounting and exclusive arrangements, among others.

As part of the investigation, both companies have been asked to furnish details including a list of all sale events held by the platforms between 2016-2020, along with details on who decides sale events, who decides discount percentage etc.

The sales also come under the shadow of draft e-commerce rules in which the government has proposed restrictions on flash sales.

Market analysis firm Redseer has forecasted that the online festive sales this year will clock a gross merchandise value of $4.8 billion in the first week, a 30 percent growth year-on-year.