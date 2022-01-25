Flipkart offering big price cuts on iPhone SE; check details

The Apple iPhone SE is available at slashed prices on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The offer is on even after the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale got over on January 22. The 64GB model is available for Rs 29,999, while the 128GB model is available for Rs 34,999.

Flipkart is also selling a 256 GB version of the iPhone SE for Rs 44,999. Buyers can avail the exchange offer of up to Rs 15,850.

It is, however, important to note that you may not receive the full exchange discount as it depends on the condition of your old smartphone.

From the outside, the iPhone SE (2020) looks exactly like the iPhone 8 and is extremely thin and lightweight. The device's 4.7-inch screen is an HD LCD retina display with a maximum brightness of 625 nits.

The phone is powered by an A13 Bionic processor with a third-generation neural engine. From the camera standpoint, the phone is equipped with a single 12 MP camera at the rear which is capable of capturing 4K and full HD videos. The front shooter comes in the form of a 7 MP lens.

Many people are drawn to iOS because it’s smooth and seamless with multiple years of updates assured. This phone is also aimed at those who want to upgrade from an older model in order to keep using iCloud services.

The phone, however, is shipped without a charger and earphones, which means that you will have to pay extra to purchase them. Apple is also expected to roll out iPhone SE 3 in March or April along with iPad Air 5, which is anticipated to run on the new A15 processor. Furthermore, the upcoming iPhone 14 series is also predicted to feature significant changes in design.