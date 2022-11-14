    English
    technology News

    How to get a Nothing phone (1) for less than half its price on Flipkart

    Flipkart is offering a range of offers — adding up to a mega discount — on the Nothing phone (1), whose listed starting price is Rs 32,999. 

    Flipkart is offering exclusive discounts on the Nothing phone (1). Customers can combine several offers to get the maximum discount. The Nothing phone (1) is a unique smartphone with a transparent design on the back developed by the budding tech company.

    Flipkart is giving a flat Rs 1,000 off on the phone’s price and has listed it at a starting price of just Rs 32,999. Customers using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can get an additional 5 percent cashback. Further, customers who opt for exchanging their old smartphone (in working condition) can get up to Rs 17,500 off on the Nothing phone (1).

    Customer can also sign up for Flipkart Pay Later option to get a Flipkart gift card worth up to Rs 500. Easy EMI options are available as well, with EMIs starting at Rs 2,963 per month.

    Also read: Nothing announces ear (stick) limited drops on Flipkart and Myntra today

    Features of Nothing phone (1)

    The Nothing phone (1) is a mid-range phone offered in three models, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor and features a unique transparent design and glyph interface on its back.

    It comes in two colour options, black and white, and its glyph interface at the back has light patterns made up of 900 LEDs that indicate signals, app notifications, charging status and more.

    Also read: Are big fat Indian weddings back? Vendors rejoice as post-pandemic sales soar even as inflation pinches

    The smartphone boasts a 6.55-inch full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

    The phone is equipped with dual 50 MP camera with advanced sensors on the back, with the main camera is the flagship Sony IMX766 and the front camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera. It packs a decent battery of 4500 mAh.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
