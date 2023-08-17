Flipkart launches Gen Z fashion app-in-app ‘SPOYL’

2 Min Read
The launch of a specific in-app destination targeted at Gen Z comes at a time when, according to a report by Bain & Co, one in three online shoppers is Gen Z and these shoppers mostly buy fashion as the first category online, at entry price points.
Jumping onto the Gen Z bandwagon, e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has launched a new fashion app-in-app called ‘SPOYL’. This, the company says, is a fashion destination that has been specifically curated for Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) shoppers.
SPOYL will feature over 40,000 products across categories such as western wear, accessories and footwear. The company says this in-app interface will be different from how Flipkart looks, featuring a black, white and neon aesthetic.
“With ‘SPOYL’, unique styles addressing current Gen Z fashion needs will be made available to every shopper, such as gender-neutral apparel, Korean-inspired designs and trendy college wear, to name a few,” Flipkart said in a statement. This will be a new fashion segment for Flipkart apart from the fashion category available on its app, and its specific fashion and lifestyle app Myntra.
Flipkart also adds that over 25 percent of Flipkart Fashion’s customer base comprises Gen Z and it believes there is tremendous untapped potential in this segment. Flipkart Fashion’s Video and Live Commerce experiences will be extended to the Gen Z experience as well.
“Our mission with ‘SPOYL’ is to address the growing needs of Gen Z who embrace their inner confidence and express their authentic selves through their style. By using technology that helps us stay ahead of the curve, we will ensure that every single Gen Z shopper has access to choices that suit them best. At Flipkart, we understand that value fashion doesn't mean compromising on quality and ethical production practices. By encouraging our seller ecosystem to use on-spot trend inputs and incorporating advanced planning, we strive to make available the most stylish garments, made possible by technology and data insights,” said Sandeep Karwa, Vice President, Flipkart Fashion.
