Flipkart launches Gen Z fashion app-in-app ‘SPOYL’

Jumping onto the Gen Z bandwagon, e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has launched a new fashion app-in-app called ‘SPOYL’. This, the company says, is a fashion destination that has been specifically curated for Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) shoppers.

SPOYL will feature over 40,000 products across categories such as western wear, accessories and footwear. The company says this in-app interface will be different from how Flipkart looks, featuring a black, white and neon aesthetic.

“With ‘SPOYL’, unique styles addressing current Gen Z fashion needs will be made available to every shopper, such as gender-neutral apparel, Korean-inspired designs and trendy college wear, to name a few,” Flipkart said in a statement. This will be a new fashion segment for Flipkart apart from the fashion category available on its app, and its specific fashion and lifestyle app Myntra.

The launch of a specific in-app destination targeted at Gen Z comes at a time when, according to a report by Bain & Co, one in three online shoppers is Gen Z and these shoppers mostly buy fashion as the first category online, at entry price points.

Flipkart also adds that over 25 percent of Flipkart Fashion’s customer base comprises Gen Z and it believes there is tremendous untapped potential in this segment. Flipkart Fashion’s Video and Live Commerce experiences will be extended to the Gen Z experience as well.