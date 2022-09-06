Flipkart launches domestic and international hotel booking services

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has announced the launch of a new hotel-booking feature, Flipkart Hotels, on its platform to bolster its offerings in the travel sector.

In a press release, the company said, “To offer better reach and options to customers, Flipkart Hotels will provide customers with the opportunity to book hotel rooms across three lakh domestic and international hotels. With the launch of hotel services, Flipkart aims to offer its customers a host of affordable benefits, including flexible travel and booking-related policies, easy EMI options etc to make travel affordable, and budget-friendly options, among others.”

The service is backed by Cleartrip’s API and will be available on the Flipkart app. According to Flipkart, the service will also provide timely communication through popular messaging apps and will enable users to avail of third-party offers on the Flipkart platform.

In addition to enhanced experience and attractive deals, Flipkart said that Flipkart Hotels also has a dedicated customer care centre set up to support customers with user-related queries.

Flipkart is also launching the ninth edition of its Big Billion Days sale this year from September 23 to September 30 — this year, revealing festive deals via video commerce while launching a virtual world through an interactive, 3D discovery experience.