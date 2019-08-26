Aviation
Flipkart, ixigo join hands to offer 'SuperCoins' redemption for flight bookings
Updated : August 26, 2019 05:46 PM IST
Customers can redeem their SuperCoins earned on Flipkart against the full price of their flight ticket.
Over the past one year, Flipkart has witnessed more than 50 million searches for travel alone on its platform.
