Flipkart, ixigo join hands to offer 'SuperCoins' redemption for flight bookings

E-commerce major Flipkart has partnered with travel and hotel booking e-commerce website ixigo for an enhanced and native flight booking experience.

Through this association, Flipkart users will be offered ixigo's travel services for flight bookings on Flipkart's mobile app, on both Android and iOS, a release said.

"With an aim to provide simplified access to quality airfare, Flipkart and ixigo have come together to meet an ever-growing consumer demand and have built a product that is India-first. The flight offering from Flipkart now includes an industry-first SuperCoins redemption for flight bookings," the release added.

Over the past one year, Flipkart has witnessed more than 50 million searches for travel alone on its platform, with close to 50 percent of those queries from tier 2 and 3 cities.

Flipkart’s travel enables users to book flight tickets for all domestic and international routes.

Flipkart has introduced a first-of-its-kind rewards integration where customers can redeem their SuperCoins earned on Flipkart against the full price of their flight ticket.