Flipkart checks into audiobooks space with Pocket FM deal

E-commerce platform Flipkart, in collaboration with the audio streaming platform Pocket FM, has entered the audiobooks space. The company will now able to provide licensed audiobooks via Pocket FM to its over 400 million customers.

As technology has advanced, people's reading experiences have evolved and it has also become easier to factor in reading to their busy schedules, while they are on the go. People can read books on their Kindle, which can store thousands of books, or on their tablets or phones.

They can also listen to books. Many authors even narrate their own audiobooks, such as Michelle Obama did for her memoir Becoming, making the reading experience more personal.

Around 25 million people listen to audiobooks in India. "Audiobooks have gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic and the collaboration with Pocket FM will help authors to publish their books on the platform as audiobooks," said Kanchan Mishra, Business Head for FMCG, Home and General Merchandise at Flipkart.