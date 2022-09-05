Flipkart brings 3D discovery experience to its Big Billion Days sale

By CNBCTV18.com

For its ninth edition of The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale, Flipkart is revealing festive deals via video commerce while launching a virtual world through an interactive, 3D discovery experience. This year will see a slew of new launches, games, interactive videos, live streams and rewards and coupon distribution via Gamification throughout TBBD.

In a press release, Flipkart said that the app will also offer a curation of special products that are industry-first innovations to make the consumers’ shopping experience a more memorable one, especially during the festive season.

Flipkart aims to increase access to credit and affordability options for shoppers and enable access for new-to-credit audiences across different geographies and pin codes through easy and convenient financial solutions provided by leading banks in the country.

Ahead of TBBD, Axis Bank and another leading bank are offering a 10 percent instant discount on Debit Card, Credit Card, and EMI transactions. Using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, customers can avail five percent unlimited cash back on every purchase during the festive period. In addition, through Flipkart Pay Later, the financing partner offers customers a credit of up to Rs 1 lakh, which can be repaid in the following month or through easy EMIs.

Customers can also combine Flipkart Pay Later limit with any other prepaid third-party options available at the time of checkout. Other offerings include a No-cost EMI facility for Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders, as well as credit and debit cards from leading banks for a wide range of products on Flipkart.