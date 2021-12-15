Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Irresistible discounts on Poco, Realme, Samsung, Oppo smartphones

E-commerce platform Flipkart will be hosting the Big Saving Days sale from December 16 to 21, offering plenty of irresistible deals across segments.
The e-commerce platform will offer low prices on a variety of products and easy returns. Delivery will be free for Flipkart Plus and regular customers on eligible orders. For Flipkart Plus customers, the end-of-the-year sale will go live tonight.
The highlight of the Big Saving Days sale will be heavy discounts on smartphones. Apart from Apple iPhones, the sale will offer numerous deals on popular smartphone brands such as Poco, Realme, Samsung and Oppo. The exact deals are not revealed yet.
Here’s a look at the smartphones that will come with a discount offer at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale:
Realme Narzo 50i
Realme Narzo 50i comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage capacity. The phone has a 6.5-inch display and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. Priced at Rs 7,999, the phone is touted to get the “biggest ever offer”.
SAMSUNG Galaxy F12
SAMSUNG Galaxy F12 comes with a True 48MP camera and 6000 mAh battery. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is priced at Rs 12,999 and is likely to fetch more than an 11 percent discount.
OPPO A12
One of the bestselling smartphones on Flipkart, stylish and classy Oppo A12 has a 6.22-inch HD+ display and 13MP dual camera. Priced at 10,990, the phone is likely to see a heavy discount of nearly 13 percent.
POCO M3 Pro 5G
With 6 GB RAM, POCO M3 Pro 5G has a memory storage capacity of 128 GB which is expandable up to 1 TB. The phone is currently priced at Rs 17,999.
Realme GT Master Edition
Priced at 26,999, the realme GT Master Edition comes with a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity. The phone has a 6.43-inch full HD+ display. This realme flagship is likely to come at a killer price at the sale tomorrow.
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)