Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Irresistible discounts on Poco, Realme, Samsung, Oppo smartphones

E-commerce platform Flipkart will be hosting the Big Saving Days sale from December 16 to 21, offering plenty of irresistible deals across segments.

The e-commerce platform will offer low prices on a variety of products and easy returns. Delivery will be free for Flipkart Plus and regular customers on eligible orders. For Flipkart Plus customers, the end-of-the-year sale will go live tonight.

The highlight of the Big Saving Days sale will be heavy discounts on smartphones. Apart from Apple iPhones , the sale will offer numerous deals on popular smartphone brands such as Poco, Realme, Samsung and Oppo. The exact deals are not revealed yet.

Here’s a look at the smartphones that will come with a discount offer at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale:

Realme Narzo 50i

Realme Narzo 50i comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage capacity. The phone has a 6.5-inch display and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. Priced at Rs 7,999, the phone is touted to get the “biggest ever offer”.

SAMSUNG Galaxy F12

SAMSUNG Galaxy F12 comes with a True 48MP camera and 6000 mAh battery. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is priced at Rs 12,999 and is likely to fetch more than an 11 percent discount.

OPPO A12

One of the bestselling smartphones on Flipkart, stylish and classy Oppo A12 has a 6.22-inch HD+ display and 13MP dual camera. Priced at 10,990, the phone is likely to see a heavy discount of nearly 13 percent.

POCO M3 Pro 5G

With 6 GB RAM, POCO M3 Pro 5G has a memory storage capacity of 128 GB which is expandable up to 1 TB. The phone is currently priced at Rs 17,999.

Realme GT Master Edition

Priced at 26,999, the realme GT Master Edition comes with a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity. The phone has a 6.43-inch full HD+ display. This realme flagship is likely to come at a killer price at the sale tomorrow.