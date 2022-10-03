Flipkart set for ‘Big Dussehra Sale’; check date, discounts, deals and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer customers of the bank’s credit card an additional 10 percent discount on EMI transactions.

Just days after e-commerce major Flipkart concluded its ‘Big Billion Days Sale’, the company has announced a new sale on Dussehra. The ‘Big Dussehra Sale’ will be launched by the company from October 5 and continue till October 8.

The sale will have offers on product categories like smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches and electrical home appliances. Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer customers of the bank’s credit card an additional 10 percent discount on EMI transactions.

The sale will also open a full day earlier for Flipkart Plus members. While the company has not revealed the promotional offers yet, the dedicated microsite for the sale has shown the product categories that will have discounts running.

Among smartphones, Flipkart has teased discounts on brands like Apple’s iPhone, realme, Poco, Oppo, Vivo and Samsung among others.

Other deals include up to 80 percent off on electronics, with up to 70 percent off on printers and desktop monitor, up to 55 percent off on air conditioners, and smart TVs starting Rs 7,199.

Other product categories with discounts include, home and kitchen goods, cosmetics and toys, clothes. The company has also teased special offers on all flight bookings and on all hotel bookings as well.

Flipkart has also stated that it will be launching special deals at 12:00 AM (midnight), 08:00 AM, and 04:00 PM. More special deals will also be revealed every hour between 06:00 PM to 12:00 AM (midnight).

The company has also teased a special Maha Dussehra offer on Hero motorbikes as well as on pharmaceutical products.