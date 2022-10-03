    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    Flipkart set for ‘Big Dussehra Sale’; check date, discounts, deals and more

    Flipkart set for ‘Big Dussehra Sale’; check date, discounts, deals and more

    Flipkart set for ‘Big Dussehra Sale’; check date, discounts, deals and more
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer customers of the bank’s credit card an additional 10 percent discount on EMI transactions. 

    Just days after e-commerce major Flipkart concluded its ‘Big Billion Days Sale’, the company has announced a new sale on Dussehra. The ‘Big Dussehra Sale’ will be launched by the company from October 5 and continue till October 8.

    The sale will have offers on product categories like smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches and electrical home appliances. Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer customers of the bank’s credit card an additional 10 percent discount on EMI transactions.

    The sale will also open a full day earlier for Flipkart Plus members. While the company has not revealed the promotional offers yet, the dedicated microsite for the sale has shown the product categories that will have discounts running.

    Also read: Most affordable 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000: OnePlus, Redmi devices that you can buy now

    Among smartphones, Flipkart has teased discounts on brands like Apple’s iPhone, realme, Poco, Oppo, Vivo and Samsung among others.

    Other deals include up to 80 percent off on electronics, with up to 70 percent off on printers and desktop monitor, up to 55 percent off on air conditioners, and smart TVs starting Rs 7,199.

    Other product categories with discounts include, home and kitchen goods, cosmetics and toys, clothes. The company has also teased special offers on all flight bookings and on all hotel bookings as well.

    Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale sees 1 billion visits, 4 million first-timers, tier II & III cities in action

    Flipkart has also stated that it will be launching special deals at 12:00 AM (midnight), 08:00 AM, and 04:00 PM. More special deals will also be revealed every hour between 06:00 PM to 12:00 AM (midnight).

    The company has also teased a special Maha Dussehra offer on Hero motorbikes as well as on pharmaceutical products.

    Flipkart had just recently concluded its ‘Big Billion Days Sale’ on September 30. The sale had seen bumper offers including record-low prices for iPhone 13.

    Also read: Acer 'Limitless' 4K TV review — as good as it gets
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Big Billion Day salesFlipkart

    Previous Article

    Centre tells news websites, TV channels to refrain from carrying advertisements of betting sites

    Next Article

    ED attaches assets of former I-T dept officer in money laundering case

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng