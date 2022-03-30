Flipkart Apple iPhone SE deal: How to get special discounted price of Rs 27,999

Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone SE (2020) globally and replaced it with the newly launched third generation iPhone SE (2022). The previous SE model is no longer listed on the Apple online store but some of the other shopping portals are offering it at special discounted price. Flipkart is offering a heavy price cut on select colour options of the iPhone SE (2020).

Flipkart is offering the red colour option of the iPhone SE 128GB storage model at a discounted price of Rs 27,999. A 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1000 is available for Citi Bank credit and debit cards users bringing the effective price down to 26,999.

Additionally, customers with Citi bank credit card or customers who opt for the EMI option, will get a Rs 500 extra flat discount, which will bring down the price to Rs 26,499. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 13,000 off on exchange depending on the condition of the smartphone to be exchanged. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can also get a 5 percent unlimited cashback.

The other colour options of the iPhone SE (2020) 64GB and 128GB models are offered at a higher price. The 64GB iPhone SE model in white and red is available at Rs 29,999 while the 128GB storage model in black and white is offered at Rs 34,999. The 256GB storage model in all three colours is available at Rs 44,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone SE (2020) is a great budget option for people who are considering switching to the Apple ecosystem. It offers a smaller screen with a 4.7-inch display, an A13 Bionic chipset, and a 12-megapixel rear camera with a 7-megapixel camera sensor in the front for selfies.