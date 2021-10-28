Flipkart and Moj announce a collaboration for video and live commerce

Walmart owned e-commerce major Flipkart and short video platform Moj announced a collaboration to enable video and live commerce. Through an in-app integration, Moj users will be able to discover and shop from Flipkart directly.

Users will get a content and commerce experience on Moj wherein they can buy tagged Flipkart marketplace products directly from the video screen.

Flipkart said this will help the company scale video commerce in the country and engage the next 200 million e-commerce customers. Moj has a monthly active user base of over 160 million members, making it one of the largest among all Indian short-form video platforms.

The companies said the collaboration also incentivises content creators in the Moj ecosystem by enabling new commerce-led revenue streams.

A recent report published by RedSeer Consulting predicts that the gross merchandise value of live commerce through short videos would touch $5 billion in India by 2025.

Speaking about the collaboration with Moj, Ravi Iyer, senior vice president and head, corporate development, Flipkart, said, "The rise of short-form video as a preferred content format across India today has created the right opportunity for us to pursue video and live commerce at scale. The strategic collaboration between Flipkart and Moj will play a key role in onboarding the next 200 million e-commerce users while creating an ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders involved - from brands and sellers to content creators."

"Given the diverse cultural fabric of our country and with the intention to offer an inclusive e-commerce experience to every consumer, we continue to bridge the gap between audiences through our regional language interface experience which has played a key role in onboarding first-time consumers. Moj’s wide reach through the Indic languages it operates in is another step in this direction. Today, we are at the threshold of creating a brand new e-commerce experience driven by the best technology and we believe this is going to be well-received by people across the country," Iyer said.

Manohar Singh Charan, chief financial officer, Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Moj said, "With the explosive growth our app has had since our launch, Moj has become home to the zeitgeist of the Indian youth. At Moj, creators are at the heart of everything we do and one of our key efforts is to help create stable long-term opportunities that help our creator community monetize their amazing content."

"The creator economy led revenue streams are globally seeing a massive upsurge and this collaboration with Flipkart is a step towards developing a concrete revenue stream for creators in India, while also enhancing the social experience of our users on the platform. This also opens the universe for creative in-app integrations towards personalised marketing. The seamless amalgamation of content and commerce will push brands to reimagine how they connect with their consumers and ignite the digital social commerce revolution in India," Charan said.

