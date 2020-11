Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale has now entered its final week. Amazon is calling this edition of the Great Indian Festival sale "Finale Days". The festive season sale kicked off last month with hundreds of deals and offers on many mobile phones.

Additionally, Flipkart has come up with another festive sale called 'Big Diwali Sale'. This new sale will start on November 8 and go on till November 13. Both the e-commerce giants are offering big discounts on several phones. If you missed out on the previous sales, then this is your golden opportunity to buy a smartphone at an affordable price.

CNBC TV-18 has handpicked some of the best mobile phone deals available on Flipkart and Amazon:

Smartphones under Rs 10,000:

1. Redmi 9i

During Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale, the Redmi 9i will see a price drop of Rs. 300 on its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The mobile will be available for Rs. 8,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, instead of its original market price of Rs. 9,299. This phone comes in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colours.

2. Realme 6

The Realme 6 is available at Rs 9,999 if you have an Axis bank debit card on Flipkart's festive sale. The mobile phone houses storage of 6GB RAM + 64GB. There is an additional Rs 3,000 discount on Axis bank credit card.

The Realme 6 has a 64MP quad rear camera setup. The cellphone also supports 4,300mAh battery with 90Hz display and 30W flash charge.

3. Poco M2

Poco M2 available at Rs 10,499 in the markets will witness a price cut of Rs. 1,000 during the Flipkart's Big Diwali sale. The smartphone will be available at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 64GB.

Furthermore, the 6GB + 128GB model will see a price cut as well. The phone is available in Brick Red, Pitch Black and Slate Blue colour variants.

Smartphones under Rs 20,000:

1. Oppo A52

During Amazon's final phase of the Great Indian Festival sale, Oppo A52 is available at Rs. 15,990 as opposed to its MRP Rs. 20,990. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 11,950. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch display design. The camera setup includes a 12-megapixel quad rear camera along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

In Amazon's festive sale, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,999. The mobile comes with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Users can also purchase the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The price is at Rs 17,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max houses a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, Snapdragon 720 SoC, and a 5,020mAh battery, 33W fast charger and a 64MP quad rear camera setup.

3. Samsung Galaxy M31s

Amazon's Galaxy M31s is available at Rs 18,499. Samsung is giving Rs 1,500 instant cashback on HDFC bank cards. There is also Rs 1,000 additional off in exchange for an old phone. Whereas, Amazon will give you up to Rs 12,500 discount on exchange.

The device backs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The USP of the phone is the massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W charging.

Smartphones under Rs 30,000:

1. Samsung Galaxy M51

Amazon is offering the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M51 at a starting price of Rs 22,499. However, the e-commerce giant is offering the handset with a discount of Rs 3,000. The Galaxy M51 is now available at Rs 19,499 during the sale. Additionally, the phone sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel and a 64 MP quad-camera setup.

2. iQOO 3

If users are interested to buy a phone powered with flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC on an affordable budget, then the iQOO 3 is worth considering. The iQOO 3 is available for Rs 28,990 only on Flipkart.

Smartphones under Rs 50,000:

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Flipkart is offering the Galaxy S20 Plus at Rs 49,999. With Flipkart's Smart Upgrade offer, the new smartphone can be purchased for as low as Rs 35,498. The S20+ is a premium handset with excellent hardware backed by great software.

2. Apple iPhone 11

