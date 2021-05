The San Francisco-based wearable manufacturer Fitbit, known for its sleek fitness tracker on a wrist, has now rolled out the Snore and Noise detect feature in an Android app update.

This new update, Fitbit 3.42, rolled out on the Google play store, offers a fairly straightforward sleep tracking system that detects and measures how long your body rests in each cycle of sleep based on the heart rate and movement, 9to5google reported.

Once the "Snore & Noise Detect" is enabled, the inbuilt microphone switches on. Once the user falls asleep, the tracker listens to the noise surrounding the user. This includes the user’s snoring or the person next to the user. The tracker cannot distinguish if it is the user who is snoring or the person next to the user, the report mentioned.

In case, another noise is detected higher than the baseline noise level, the snoring noise is not picked up. The Fitbit tracker has been programmed to show results in percentage form and one can then evaluate how the night was spent snoring or not snoring.

The likely results that anyone who owns a Fitbit fitness tracker will show:

"None to mild" - Snoring was detected for less than 10 percent of the total time asleep. • “Moderate” - Snoring levels indicated 10–40 percent of the total time asleep. • “Frequent” - >40 percent of the total time asleep.

In case, the tracker is not detecting any snores, it records and tells the user how loud the ambient noise was in the bedroom, on a scale of “Very quiet” to “Very loud.” It works on decibel levels.

