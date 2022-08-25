Fitbit launches Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2 in India: Check specs, features and price

By CNBCTV18.com

Wearable tech brand Fitbit has added three latest-generation fitness wearables -- Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2 -- to its product portfolio. The wearables have been launched in India and they offer several health features, including heart rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), and sleep trends.

Here are the specs, features and price details of the three new Fitbit wearables.

Inspire 3

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an entry-level health and fitness tracker from Fitbit. It can automatically track movement, active zone minutes, calories burned, heart rate steps taken, and distance covered by the user.

It also helps in tracking the user’s sleeping patterns and seeing sleep quality through features like Sleep Score and Sleep Stages. It has a Health Metrics Dashboard that allows the users to track their heart variability rate, breathing rate, oxygen saturation and skin temperature.

The company claims that the Inspire 3 is water resistant up to 50 metres and can last up to 10 days on a single charge. The Inspire 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India.

Versa 4

The Versa 4 is sleeker, and lighter compared to its predecessor, and it comes with the latest Fitbit OS. The Versa 4 smartwatch offers more than 40 exercise modes with new options such as HIIT, weightlifting, CrossFit, and dance and over 1,000 workouts with Fitbit Premium. The Versa 4 also has a real-time stats display, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, plus premium features like Daily Readiness Score.

The company claims it has a battery life of six days and offers one day of battery life with just 12 minutes of fast charging. The device is expected to be available for pre-order soon on the Fitbit website and it is priced at Rs 20,499 in India.

Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch is also powered by the new Fitbit OS. It features a new Body Response sensor that uses metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability and skin temperature for stress management.

Fitbit claims that the Sense 2 is their most advanced health-focused smartwatch that helps users manage stress and track their heart health with sensors that can detect signs of atrial fibrillation through our ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA-cleared and CE marked), heart rate variability, and more.

It has a claimed battery life of more than six days, and the price starts at Rs 24,999 in India.

Both Versa 4 and Sense 2 smartwatches are compatible with Android and iOS devices. Fitbit will also add Google Maps and Google Wallet support soon.