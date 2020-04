The coronavirus pandemic has forced tech companies across the world to hit a long pause on glitzy product launches with live audiences and unlimited gimmicks. But that has not stopped companies from introducing new products. Chinese smartphone-maker OnePlus has launched its latest flagships – the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro – at an online-only event .

In terms of specs the OnePlus 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch display QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display along with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Whereas the OnePlus 8 gets a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display that has up to 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio. What adds ‘Pro’ to the premium variant is the water and dust protection along with wireless charging on the OnePlus 8 Pro. Under the hood, on the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T and the OnePlus 8 packs in a 4,300mAh battery.

The Pro version has been bundled with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main camera, alongside a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a telephoto lens, and a color filter camera. The ultra-wide lens includes a 120-degree angle, and the telephoto supports 3x hybrid, and 30x digital zoom. What is the big deal about the new color filter camera? Well it supports lighting effects and filters for photography. On the front, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 16-MP Sony IMX471 sensor at the front along with an f/2.45 lens and 1.0-micron pixel size. The younger cousin, the OnePlus 8 gets a triple camera setup on the rear with a main 48MP f/1.75 camera, an ultra-wide f/2.2 16MP camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 camera – so no zoom lens and color filter camera like on the 8 Pro. On the front the device sports a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor at the front along with an f/2.45 lens.

Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in black, blue, and a new green color option. This time OnePlus has also thrown in an ‘Interstellar Glow’ color option for the OnePlus 8. Déjà vu, said Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Aura Glow option.

Globally, the OnePlus 8 has been priced at $699 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the higher end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has been priced at $799. The OnePlus 8 Pro's entry variant with 8GB RAM+128GB storage starts retail at $899 and the most premium of the lot with 12GB RAM and 256GB has been priced at $999. This makes the OnePlus 8 series the most expensive OnePlus phones to have been launched to date. In fact with the $999 price point, the OnePlus 8 Pro's top-end variant is in the same league as the flagships from Samsung and Apple. It will go on sale starting April 21 in the UK (and other European regions) and April 29 in the US. Pre-orders start from today.

As of now we do not have clarity on the India prices just yet, but OnePlus took to Twitter to inform its Indian user base that the pricing of the devices will be announced soon.