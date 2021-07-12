First Redmi 5G phone, Note 10T, to debut in India on July 20; all details here

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 10T 5G in India on July 20. The launch event will be live-streamed via Xiaomi’s YouTube and social media handles. It will be Redmi India’s first 5G smartphone, said Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter. “RedmiNote10T5G is launching on July 20. The #FastAndFuturistic experience is now going to go mainstream,” he tweeted, adding, this "will help accelerate 5G adoption in India!"

This is the fourth smartphone in the Redmi Note 10 series after Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max, launched in the country in March. The phone is expected to go on sale online on Amazon and the company website Mi.com shortly after its launch next week. The Redmi Note 10T 5G debuted in Russia last month.

Xiaomi has created a dedicated microsite to showcase the design of the smartphone ahead of its official debut. Amazon too teased the India launch of the Redmi Note 10T last week.

The price of the Redmi Note 10T in India is yet to be revealed. In Russia, its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs 19,990 roubles, which is around Rs 20,000 in India.

The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM. The Note 10T 5G has up to 128GB of onboard storage. As far as the battery is concerned, the phone is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI on top. It will come with a 6.5-inch full HD+ 1,080 X 2,400 pixels screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For connectivity, it also has a 4G LTE option along with 5G. Besides, it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1 and NFC connectivity options. It uses USB Type-C and a 3.5-mm headphone jack.

The camera is everyone’s point of interest when buying a smartphone. In this new device by the Chinese phone maker, there is a triple camera set-up at the back -- a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a two-megapixel macro shooter and a two-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an eight-megapixel front camera.