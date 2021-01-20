First impressions Samsung S21 Ultra: Redefining premium

Recently, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 series globally which includes three devices — Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21, and the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra. While all the three devices have the same shell design, with the what Samsung is calling the “contour cut camera” on the back panel.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra model is the most premium and promises to offer the absolute best from the Samsung Galaxy’s stable. Overall, the Galaxy S21 series is 5G ready, but of course, the compatibility will dependent upon the 5G network availability in India. All three devices are powered with Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chipset or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888.

Box-On-A-Diet

In terms of the packaging, Samsung’s S21 series no longer packs in the charging adapter or headphones in the box. Much like Apple, Samsung too cited environmental reasons for this downsizing. However, when it comes to what’s inside the device itself, Samsung has left no stone unturned, especially on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Galaxy S21 & Galaxy S21+

The most humble of the lot, the Galaxy S21 was built for those who are craving for a more compact Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy S21 sports a 6.2-inch display, which just a little smaller when compared to the 6.7-inch display on the Galaxy S21+.

Both device sport a triple-lens camera unit and pack in a feature called 8K Snap, that essentially lets you screen-grab images from 8K video footage. Both Galaxy S21 & Galaxy S21+ have a 8GB RAM and an internal storage that goes up to 256GB. In terms of battery, the Galaxy S21 has a 4,000mAh and Galaxy S21+ has a 4,800mAh battery housed inside the device

Galaxy S21 Ultra

But now, let us put the spotlight on the premium cousin of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. The moment you pull out the Galaxy S21 Ultra from the box you can feel the superiority of the device. Of course, when you flip the box to see the price tag, you will know exactly why.

On the outside the Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch display, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on both front and back. Under the hood, it packs in top-of-the-line specs like a 5,000mAh battery and the company claims that this can reach a 50% charge in just 30 minutes. Though I am yet to validate that, as I have spent very little on the device so far. The Ultra has a storage capacity of up to 512GB and in India, the Ultra is In India will be powered by the Exynos 2100.

Much like Samsung’s Galaxy Note line, the S20 Ultra is compatible with Samsung’s S Pen stylus. This makes it the first from Galaxy S smartphone stable to support the stylus, though I must add that the S Pen is not included in the box. Galaxy S21 Ultra has a total of four rear cameras and one 40MP selfie camera. The rear cameras include: one 108MP Wide-angle Camera, one 12MP Ultra Wide Camera and two 10MP Telephoto Cameras. Galaxy S21 Ultra is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

Price List

While the Galaxy S21 series starting at Rs 69,999 and going all the way up to 1,16,999 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra making it one of the most high-end offering from the South Korean giant.

Here’s the full price list. Galaxy S21 Series goes on sale in India on January 29th, 2021.

Galaxy S21 (8+128GB): Rs 69,999.

Galaxy S21 (8+256GB): Rs 73,999.

Galaxy S21+ (8+128GB): Rs 81,999.

Galaxy S21+ (8+256GB): Rs 85,999.

Galaxy S21 Ultra (12+256GB): Rs 1,05,999.