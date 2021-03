The Vivo X60 Pro is so slim that it can fat shame every flagship in its line-up. It is one of the first phones to come with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 870 chip and has a camera that's actually worthy of the iconic Zeiss branding. Yes, this is a serious contender in the smartphone market and could turn more heads than the OnePlus 9 series that has been in the news of late.

Within a day of testing, the Vivo X60 Pro has made an eye-catching first impression -- that could represent the new pinnacle of imaging innovation on the Android platform -- following the footsteps of the Huawei/Leica partnership that stands torpedoed by US trade sanctions.

In other words: The Vivo and Leica partnership could provide you with the most innovative and hardcore camera solutions seen on Android, coupled with slick design and impressive real-world performance.

The device has all the ingredients for a fabulous phone, but I suspect it will be held back by a hotchpotch software that is typified by the Vivo fun touch user interface with comes with a litany of bloat. Nonetheless, if you ignore that, you're talking about a flagship smartphone that excels at design and photography and does everything else quite expertly.

The display tech has improved from last time around -- Vivo has graduated to a panel that is more vivid and has a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, oscillating between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the need of the hour.

Compared to a phone which is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, it feels equally responsive for either playing games or multitasking. It adds the grunt of the ISP that allows the camera to perform some audacious tasks especially while in motion or extreme low light.

In terms of looks, as I said at the beginning of the article if there was a phone that will be fat-shaming the other phones, then it will be the X60 Pro. It is slick, and supple from the posterior with its gradient matte finish that is extremely attractive and easy on smudges. The camera bump is also an understated one that has discreet Zeiss branding.

The cameras are expectedly looking spectacular in early testing especially in ultra low light situations. It is fast and quite versatile with a decent portrait mode as well, but more testing is required for a more conclusive verdict.

Its svelte nature also causes concerns about heat management and battery life. I have to test these aspects of the phone in further detail, but prima facie, the X60 Pro looks like a worthy successor to the X50 Pro and a particularly excellent choice for someone who shoots pictures in the dark and prefers Android as the smartphone operating system.