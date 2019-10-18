TOP NEWS »

First all-female spacewalking team makes history

Updated : October 18, 2019 09:37 PM IST

As NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir completed the job with wrenches, screwdrivers and power-grip tools, it marked the first time in a half-century of spacewalking that men weren't part of the action.
America's first female spacewalker from 35 years ago, Kathy Sullivan, was delighted. She said it's good to finally have enough women in the astronaut corps and trained for spacewalking for this to happen.
First all-female spacewalking team makes history
