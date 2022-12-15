Finance Minister meets Global Tech Summit team and appeals to promote G20, Vizag Tech Summit

"This tech summit is a very good example of how we can leverage inclusive growth, showcase the capabilities and skill sets from India and our technological advancements as a nation, but also from the country’s perspective to integrate software into industrial automation," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met with the Global Tech Summit team, who discussed the importance of such summits to promote G20 economy as well as the Vizag Tech Summit.

The Finance Minister extended her ministry's support, and explained that India's G20 presidency is progressive, comprehensive and decisive, and told the Global Tech Summit, headed by Srinubabu Gedela, CEO & MD, Pulsus Group, to actively promote the G20 economy.

"This tech summit is a very good example of how we can leverage inclusive growth, showcase the capabilities and skill sets from India and our technological advancements as a nation, but also from the country’s perspective to integrate software into industrial automation," the finance minister said.

Sitharaman also spoke to the team about India's growth story, reforms, investment prospects.

Meanwhile, Gedela, who is heading the delegation of the Vizag Tech Summit 2023, said that the next Global Tech Summits in line along with India's G20 presidence would be conducted in major cities across the country, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. "Our goal is to make India not only achieve the trillion economy targets but also contribute to job creation and innovation in our country," he said.

The Vizag Tech Summit covers a wide spectrum of businesses and tech sessions, including fintech, pharmatech, agritech, edutech, Metaverse, Startupfest, biotech, and awards.

Gedela has also chalked out a plan to conduct global tech summits across major cities of the G20 nations including Osaka, Seoul, Riyadh, London, Rome, Toronto, Brisbane and New York, with the support from the government as well as business leaders across the world.

“We welcome the kind of reforms the government is considering making it even better to encourage investment and propel growth in the tech industry,” Dr. Gedela, said after his meeting with the finance minister. “The objective of the summits is to bring investments to India by showcasing the available opportunities with reference to India’s digital infrastructure, consumption story, ease of doing business, and good governance.” Gedela added.

