Finance, fandom, founders: Twitter unveils big trends shaping online discourse

In its recent 'Trends Report India 2022' that dives deep into what’s now, what’s next, and what it's got its eyes on in the future, Twitter India found the three biggest movements emerging to the top of conversation: Finance Goes Social, Fan-build Worlds, and Entrepreneurship Hits Peak Culture. The report is based on analysis of billions of Tweets from January 2020 to December 2021.

A press release from the company describes the three trends as follows:

Finance Goes Social: As people discuss and dive deeper into finance, related conversations have gone up by 62 percent. Communities of experts and everyday people are joining forces to share knowledge, sparking a 185 percent increase in financial literacy discussions. Conversations about money have evolved, and concepts like decentralised finance and digital assets have entered pop culture with NFT + Bollywood, Bollycoin, and Beyond Life emerging as topics to watch out for.

Fan-built Worlds: As fan clubs take charge of the conversation to create worlds they want to be a part of, discussions around fandom have gone up by 47 percent. People are taking ownership of passions like #CricketTwitter (+55 percent), building complex worlds like #DCFanDome (+35 percent), and engaging with diverse entertainment conversations like Kollywood (+14 percent) as they converge on Twitter to find their tribe.

Entrepreneurship Hits Peak Culture: India is now the third largest unicorn ecosystem in the world, and enthusiasts are taking to Twitter to talk about all things startups. #StartUpTwitter is growing, and there’s been a 22 percent increase in discussions around entrepreneurship. Founders are building personal brands, while popular references like #SharkTankIndiaMemes and #PeakBengaluru add humour and fun to the conversation. What’s inspiring is to see a 40 percent increase in women joining the conversation, with the talk around female entrepreneurship going up by a whopping 269 percent — a clear indicator of the narrowing gender gap in the workforce.

