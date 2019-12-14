#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
FedEx, UPS under threat from Amazon as ecommerce giant delivers 50% of its packages on its own

Updated : December 14, 2019 01:23 PM IST

Jeff Bezos-led company still relies on third-party couriers for last-mile deliveries in rural regions.
Amazon Logistics now ships more than 2.5 billion packages a year in the US, while FedEx ships 3 billion and UPS delivers 4.7 billion.
Amazon has a few dozen planes flying several hundred flights per week while UPS and FedEx have hundreds of planes flying thousands of flights.
FedEx, UPS under threat from Amazon as ecommerce giant delivers 50% of its packages on its own
