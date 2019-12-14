Technology
FedEx, UPS under threat from Amazon as ecommerce giant delivers 50% of its packages on its own
Updated : December 14, 2019 01:23 PM IST
Jeff Bezos-led company still relies on third-party couriers for last-mile deliveries in rural regions.
Amazon Logistics now ships more than 2.5 billion packages a year in the US, while FedEx ships 3 billion and UPS delivers 4.7 billion.
Amazon has a few dozen planes flying several hundred flights per week while UPS and FedEx have hundreds of planes flying thousands of flights.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more