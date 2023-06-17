Father's Day 2023: Top 10 gadgets you can gift your tech-loving dad

Father's Day 2023: Will it be an iPhone 14 Pro or a Kindle for your dad this year? If your dad is more of a geek, then some of these cool gadgets should definitely be on your list. Here's our curated bouquet of ideas.

Father's Day, celebrated on June 18 globally, is a fine day to express your love for your dear parent with a thoughtful gift. But selecting the ideal gift can be challenging. You can give your father an engraved pen or a personalised photo frame. If your dad is a tech-loving person, then some of these cool gadgets should definitely be on your list:

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Rs 34,999)

This device from Samsung is an excellent choice for dads seeking an affordable smartphone. With its 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a powerful main camera backed up by ultrawide, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, the Galaxy A54 5G offers supreme functionality.

Apple Watch Series 7 (Rs 45,900)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a perfect gift for active dads who wish to stay connected. Apple’s smartwatch boast of features such as a GPS, heart rate monitor, and the ability to send and receive text messages. Besides, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a great wearable to take to the gym.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Fitness Band (Rs 1,999)

This smartwatch is Ideal for health-conscious dads as it monitors heart rate, sleep patterns, and other vital statistics.

JBL Pulse 5 (Rs 22,999)

JBL Pulse 5 is an amazing wireless portable Bluetooth speaker. It is capable of providing 360 degrees of eye-catching colours synced to the beat of your dad’s favourite songs.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra (Rs 1,24,999)

You can gift your dad Samsung’s flagship mobile, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This smartphone comes with a spectacular 6.8 inch QHD+ curved-edge AMOLED display, which is perfect for consuming media. Its frosted matte glass back has been upgraded to Gorilla Glass Victus 2. So, the phone will survive most falls.

Amazon Kindle (Rs 9,999)

Your dad will find the Amazon Kindle very useful as the device offers a convenient reading experience. The latest model boasts of more storage and a much better display compared to the previous model. The Kindle can now produce a much better 300ppi and 16GB of storage is on offer.

Apple’s AirTag (Rs 3,490)

The AirTag can prove to be a very useful gift for your dad. You can track your dad by attaching one to his keys or keeping it in his wallet. With the Find My app on the iOS, AirTag will keep your father on your radar all the time.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (Rs 1,29,900)

The flagship smartphone of Apple is a gift that will surely impress your dad. The iPhone 14 Pro features a stainless-steel frame with a matte finish on the back glass and its 120Hz ProMotion display is worth the peice. iPhone 14 Pro’s 48MP quad-pixel main sensor will ensure that your dad takes high-quality pictures almost every time.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker (Rs 5,499)

Amazon’s Echo series of smart speakers is a remarkable compact and affordable smart speaker. Your dad can keep it for his bedside use. Additionally, Amazon's reliable smart voice assistant Alexa can assist your father in many tasks.

Sony ILCE 5000 24.3MP DSLR Camera (Rs 24,990)

This is a great camera for entry level photographers. So, if your dad loves to make YouTube videos and blogs, then he will like this camera very much.

