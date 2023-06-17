Father's Day 2023: Top 10 gadgets you can gift your tech-loving dad

3 Min(s) Read
Father's Day 2023: Will it be an iPhone 14 Pro or a Kindle for your dad this year? If your dad is more of a geek, then some of these cool gadgets should definitely be on your list. Here's our curated bouquet of ideas.
Father's Day, celebrated on June 18 globally, is a fine day to express your love for your dear parent with a thoughtful gift. But selecting the ideal gift can be challenging. You can give your father an engraved pen or a personalised photo frame. If your dad is a tech-loving person, then some of these cool gadgets should definitely be on your list:
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Rs 34,999)
This device from Samsung is an excellent choice for dads seeking an affordable smartphone. With its 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a powerful main camera backed up by ultrawide, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, the Galaxy A54 5G offers supreme functionality.