Fans can now get a fraction of Miss Universe crown's ownership via NFT

For the first time, international luxury jewellery house Mouawad, maker of the Miss Universe Crown, is going to offer a fraction of the ownership of the 'Power of Unity' crown via non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Dubai-based jewellery house has entered into an agreement with Icecap, a developer of blockchain-based diamond NFTs, for the digital tokens.

The Power of Unity Crown was first worn by Miss Universe 2019 winner Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa. At present, the crown is held by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu from India. In 2020, Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico wore the Power of Unity Crown.

NFTS are unique digital tokens that represent real-world items like artwork and music. They are represented in a blockchain and cannot be replicated.

Apart from giving holders immutable proof of ownership of the object, NFTs can also be used to unlock digital content associated with it, Economic Times quoted Icecap’s founder Jacques Voorhees as saying.

In the case of the Miss Universe beauty pageant, the holder of the NFT can unlock digital content associated with the pageant, contestants, the contestant stories, and the crown itself, Voorhees said.

Even if the Power of Unity crown is retired, the holders of the tokens will be allowed to trade indefinitely. The token owners can also vote to auction the crown as well.

The digital tokens will be based on the Ethereum blockchain. Fans are likely to get the NFTs in the second half of 2022 on select crypto-trading platforms. The initial value of the NFTs will be set by an expert appraiser. After the NFTs are floated, its value will be established as per demand and supply.

The Miss Universe Organisation is thrilled that fans of the beauty pageant will get the opportunity to own a piece of history, Paula M Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organisation, said in a statement.