FanCode and Google Cloud join hands to offer immersive and personalised sports streaming experience

The partnership with Google Cloud will reportedly enable FanCode to deliver streaming experiences to users efficiently and intelligently through MediaCDN, which was born out of Google’s own direct-to-consumer properties.
FanCode, a sports streaming and commerce platform launched in 2019 under Dream Sports, has partnered with Google Cloud to build a data-driven approach towards fan engagement. FanCode aims to enhance the distribution of mainstream sports content at scale and forge deeper relationships with fans.
“The media and entertainment industry is undergoing a huge disruption with the rise of direct-to-consumer models. Live sports streaming forms the cornerstone of digital viewing habits today and users have more choices than ever with multiple content formats and platforms to engage with. Beyond content, it's the technology experience that gives us the edge, and we are glad to partner with Google Cloud to build this for our users,” said Yannick Colaco, Co-founder, FanCode.
The partnership with Google Cloud will reportedly enable FanCode to deliver streaming experiences to users efficiently and intelligently through MediaCDN, which was born out of Google’s own direct-to-consumer properties. FanCode also said that it is also exploring ways to engage sports enthusiasts across multiple digital touchpoints while they are online on YouTube, Search, and others.
With the ability to build a unified consumer data strategy using Google Cloud’s data and analytics products, FanCode will also be able to test and scale new content formats and business models to strengthen its net promoter score (NPS) and maximise shareholder value.
The end-to-end solution set up on Google Cloud, from ideation to rollout, was completed within weeks, and enabled FanCode to deliver a truly immersive experience to fans.
Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, said, “India’s streaming video market is in a steep growth phase and is expected to more than double in size by 2027. We are excited to work with FanCode to take the viewing experience for sports fans to the next level.”
