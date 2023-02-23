English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsFanCode and Google Cloud join hands to offer immersive and personalised sports streaming experience

FanCode and Google Cloud join hands to offer immersive and personalised sports streaming experience

FanCode and Google Cloud join hands to offer immersive and personalised sports streaming experience
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Feb 23, 2023 1:35:11 PM IST (Published)

The partnership with Google Cloud will reportedly enable FanCode to deliver streaming experiences to users efficiently and intelligently through MediaCDN, which was born out of Google’s own direct-to-consumer properties.

FanCode, a sports streaming and commerce platform launched in 2019 under Dream Sports, has partnered with Google Cloud to build a data-driven approach towards fan engagement. FanCode aims to enhance the distribution of mainstream sports content at scale and forge deeper relationships with fans.

Recommended Articles

View All
Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it

Feb 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never

Feb 23, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president

Feb 22, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India

Feb 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


“The media and entertainment industry is undergoing a huge disruption with the rise of direct-to-consumer models. Live sports streaming forms the cornerstone of digital viewing habits today and users have more choices than ever with multiple content formats and platforms to engage with. Beyond content, it's the technology experience that gives us the edge, and we are glad to partner with Google Cloud to build this for our users,” said Yannick Colaco, Co-founder, FanCode.
The partnership with Google Cloud will reportedly enable FanCode to deliver streaming experiences to users efficiently and intelligently through MediaCDN, which was born out of Google’s own direct-to-consumer properties. FanCode also said that it is also exploring ways to engage sports enthusiasts across multiple digital touchpoints while they are online on YouTube, Search, and others.
Also Read: Meta's Messenger might get BeReal-like 'roll call' feature for group chats
With the ability to build a unified consumer data strategy using Google Cloud’s data and analytics products, FanCode will also be able to test and scale new content formats and business models to strengthen its net promoter score (NPS) and maximise shareholder value.
The end-to-end solution set up on Google Cloud, from ideation to rollout, was completed within weeks, and enabled FanCode to deliver a truly immersive experience to fans.
Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, said, “India’s streaming video market is in a steep growth phase and is expected to more than double in size by 2027. We are excited to work with FanCode to take the viewing experience for sports fans to the next level.”
Also Read: Instagram co-founders launch AI-powered news app Artifact with new personalised features for all users
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Google CloudSports

Previous Article

AI-created images lose US copyrights in test for new technology

Next Article

Supreme Court starts live transcription of proceedings using Artificial Intelligence

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X