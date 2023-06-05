Fake websites continue to be a common method to scam people online

In Maharashtra alone, 2,236 cases of cyber fraud were registered between Jan 2023 to April 2023. In 2022, a total of 8,244 cases were filed in the state.

"At least eight people get access to the internet every second, across the world. We see this as a sign of technological development, but the online criminals look at it as an opportunity to defraud more people," said SP Sanjay Shintre, Maharashtra Cyber Cell. SP Shintre, responsible for cracking Maharashtra cybercrime, has a team of police officers and tech-savvy interns. Almost every day, he witnesses a new technique acquired by cyber criminals. Fake websites, shopping portals and call centre/helping numbers continue to be a common way to con people, says Shintre.

Thirty-year-old Dhwani Mehta is the Chief Community Manager, Famous Studios, Mumbai. On May 17, Mehta saw a sick bird on her office premise. Mehta, being an animal lover, tried to rescue the bird and realised that she will need some professional assistance. She quickly searched for bird rescue organisations online.

Mehta told CNBC-TV18, "The website I checked looked secure. It had a number which looked absolutely genuine. I called that number seeking assistance. My call was disconnected and then I received a call from a mobile number. The person on the other side assured me that he will send someone and asked me to fill out some forms online, which also looked absolutely genuine. After I entered my details, I got a message from Pay Zapp stating my registration has started. When no one turned up for a couple of hours, I called the number again. I was told the team was attending to a dog and will soon come. When no one came for another hour, I realised something was fishy. It was on May 21, that I got a text stating that Rs 99,000 was debited from my account. Then I received another message from Pay Zapp stating my registration has started and then I realised I was scammed."

Mehta immediately visited the National Cyber Crime portal and filed a complaint. After that, she wanted to file an FIR and then started a tedious and long process. She said, "As I received the debit message when I was on a local train, I was assisted to Bombay Central GRP Station. Despite being responsible for crime related to the railways, the officers there were extremely helpful. But the lodging of my FIR took eight to nine hours as the server was down and translating and uploading the FIR and the statement to the server takes hours. Then for the next nine days, I was made to run from one police station to another. Apart from the Bombay Central GRP team, officers at all the other police stations, including NM Joshi Marg were pretty clueless about what to do."

As Mehta had registered her complaint at the National Cyber Crime portal, she was told the accused's account was blocked so there is a chance she might get her money back.

A 48-year-old businesswoman and hotelier Isha Kashmiri had a similar experience during the pandemic. Kashmiri told CNBC-TV18, "During the pandemic, I came across a shopping website which was selling products at extremely reasonable prices. Initially, I ordered a jacket and then I bought more items. As it was a small amount, I didn't realise the delay in the delivery. But when I didn't get my delivery for days, I started inquiring. I didn't get any response. Then I started checking the website in detail. I saw reviews of people sharing how they were scammed by this website. I lost only Rs 2,000 but as thousands of people were conned and I knew the accused will continue scamming more people, I decided to approach the cops. Mumbai police Cyber Cell arrested the accused."

Mehta and Kashmiri are among thousands of people who are being scammed by cyber criminals using various methods. In Maharashtra alone, 2,236 cases of cyber fraud were registered between Jan 2023 to April 2023. In 2022, a total of 8,244 cases were filed in the state. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, in 2018, 27,248 cases of cyber fraud were filed in the country. In 2019, the number was 44,735 and in 2020, the number was 50,035 across India. In 2021, this number reached 52,974.

SP Shintre told CNBC-TV18, "Many people don't come forward to file a complaint. That makes our job even more difficult."

Shashank Shekhar, a cyber security expert, told CNBC-TV18, "We receive 150 to 200 cyber fraud complaints every month. And this is just one cyber security service. Sixty percent of complaints are of investment, loan, job and work-from-home scams. Twenty percent impersonation, 10 percent sextortion and 10 percent are related to QR code and remote access control fraud."

SP Shintre also added that awareness is the key fight these frauds. “We appeal to people to visit the National Cyber Crime portal as soon as they realise they have been scammed. This will help the system to freeze the bank account of the accused," he said.

Cyber experts say that there is a small window called the golden hour within which cyber fraud should be reported for the best results. They say the sooner a victim files a police complaint, the better the chances of retrieving the money. Police advise that any victim should visit the National Cyber Crime Portal to file a complaint as soon as they realise they have been defrauded.

The second option is that they can call cyber crime's helpline number at 1930. They can also contact their nearest police station to register a case, or head to dedicated stations set up to deal with cybercrime. Of course, better infrastructure, more manpower, and stricter laws will help, but awareness about such frauds and quick reporting is the first, and crucial step in fighting cybercrime.

