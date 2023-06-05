Fake websites continue to be a common method to scam people online

In Maharashtra alone, 2,236 cases of cyber fraud were registered between Jan 2023 to April 2023. In 2022, a total of 8,244 cases were filed in the state.

"At least eight people get access to the internet every second, across the world. We see this as a sign of technological development, but the online criminals look at it as an opportunity to defraud more people," said SP Sanjay Shintre, Maharashtra Cyber Cell. SP Shintre, responsible for cracking Maharashtra cybercrime, has a team of police officers and tech-savvy interns. Almost every day, he witnesses a new technique acquired by cyber criminals. Fake websites, shopping portals and call centre/helping numbers continue to be a common way to con people, says Shintre.

Thirty-year-old Dhwani Mehta is the Chief Community Manager, Famous Studios, Mumbai. On May 17, Mehta saw a sick bird on her office premise. Mehta, being an animal lover, tried to rescue the bird and realised that she will need some professional assistance. She quickly searched for bird rescue organisations online.

Mehta told CNBC-TV18, "The website I checked looked secure. It had a number which looked absolutely genuine. I called that number seeking assistance. My call was disconnected and then I received a call from a mobile number. The person on the other side assured me that he will send someone and asked me to fill out some forms online, which also looked absolutely genuine. After I entered my details, I got a message from Pay Zapp stating my registration has started. When no one turned up for a couple of hours, I called the number again. I was told the team was attending to a dog and will soon come. When no one came for another hour, I realised something was fishy. It was on May 21, that I got a text stating that Rs 99,000 was debited from my account. Then I received another message from Pay Zapp stating my registration has started and then I realised I was scammed."