Fake Supreme Court website surfaces, check before clicking on these URLs

The Supreme Court issued a circular on Thursday, stating that its Registry has been made aware of a phishing attack on its website. The court informed that a fake website, impersonating the official website, "has been created and hosted" on these two URLs: http://cbins/scigv.com and https://cbins.scigv.com/offence .

It said that attackers, through a URL https://cbins .scigv.com/offence, are "soliciting personal details and confidential information". However, the Supreme Court of India never asks for personal information, financial details or other confidential information.

Warning against such attackers, the Supreme Court "strongly advised" users not to share and "divulge any personal and confidential information" on the above URLs, "as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information".

"The Registry strongly advises the public at large, to neither click nor share on links they receive without verifying the authenticity," the Supreme Court's curcular read.

"The Supreme Court of India is the registered user of the domain name www.sci.gov.in and before clicking on any URL always hover over the URL to verify the same," the court said in a release shared by Bar and Bench.

What if you click on the fake website?

In case one falls victim to the phishing attack, the Supreme Court advises people to change their passwords for all their online accounts and also contact their bank, credit card company, to report such unauthorised access.