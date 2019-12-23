Fake 'Star Wars' websites stealing users' data

The actual number of these fraudulent websites may be much higher which are collecting unwary users' credit card data, under the pretence of necessary registration on the portal.
Popular films are often used by cybercriminals as bait to distribute malware, and the latest movie is no exception.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more