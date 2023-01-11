Fake ChatGPT apps flood Google, Apple stores; how they are deceiving users

Developers are trying to cash in on OpenAI’s free-to-use chatbot by creating fake versions of it and charging a premium for non-existent features.

As the OpenAI chatbot, ChatGPT, continues to surge in popularity, some developers are trying to make money by creating fake versions of the app both on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Some of these fake apps have even garnered fake positive reviews and are getting ranked among the top/most popular apps.

Users should be aware of the fake apps as ChatGPT is free to use for anyone on the web and OpenAI hasn’t released any official mobile app.

Copycat apps

The Apple App Store has been struggling to deal with shady apps that imitate other entities. The app named “ChatGPT Chat GPT AI With GPT-3” is one of the imposter apps that managed to garner over 12,000 reviews and a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on the App Store in the US. In India, it has a solid 4.4 out of 5 ratings based on over 500 reviews.

The imposter app has managed to rank among the top apps, in the Productivity category, on the App Store in multiple countries, as reported by MacRumors.

As per an update shared by TechCrunch, the particular app was removed from the App Store. But several other apps posing as “ChatGPT” are still available.

The iOS App Store is full of folks putting ChatGPT into a paid wrapper with ambiguous language that would let you believe you’re paying for ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/3w0rK14E5I — Austen Allred (@Austen) January 7, 2023

It is suspected that the fake app may have earned a sizable amount as it offered weekly and monthly packs for $7.99 and $49.99, respectively for unlimited chats. Some of the reviews suggested that the subscription doesn’t add any value and appears to be fake.

Google Play Store has also been riddled with sketchy ChatGPT apps with thousands of downloads that don’t offer any usable functionality.

Meanwhile on Google Play...fake chatGPT 1star app with >100k downloads. pic.twitter.com/5fj5SEITwp — nisten (@nisten) January 6, 2023

The apps mostly fool users by including ChatGPT in the app name and by appearing favourably in search results by bolstering their own ratings. There are multiple apps available with similar names to catch the users’ attention, TechCrunch reported.