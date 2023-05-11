English
Fake bot accounts posing as Paytm Customer Care on Twitter scam users
By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 5:19:20 PM IST (Published)

Users observed that anytime the word ‘Paytm’ is tweeted, fake bot accounts posing as Paytm’s customer care start spamming the comments section offering help. One way to easily identify these fake bot accounts is by looking at their usernames.

A new scam is posing a serious risk for users who are trying to seek help from Paytm Customer Care on Twitter. Users have observed that anything that is tweeted with the word ‘Paytm’ in it, immediately gets responses from several automated fake bot accounts, which respond by posing as Paytm customer care executives. These fake bot accounts can potentially steal personal details from users and transfer money from their bank accounts.

Twitter’s new policy to introduce a paid verification label has fuelled the proliferation of such fake bot accounts as users can easily fall prey to misinformation by unknowingly interacting with fraudsters who have bought the verification badge.
However, in the case of Paytm, both the official account named ‘Paytm Care’ and the fake bot accounts are unverified.
