Fake bot accounts posing as Paytm Customer Care on Twitter scam users

Users observed that anytime the word ‘Paytm’ is tweeted, fake bot accounts posing as Paytm’s customer care start spamming the comments section offering help. One way to easily identify these fake bot accounts is by looking at their usernames.

Twitter’s new policy to introduce a paid verification label has fuelled the proliferation of such fake bot accounts as users can easily fall prey to misinformation by unknowingly interacting with fraudsters who have bought the verification badge.

However, in the case of Paytm, both the official account named ‘Paytm Care’ and the fake bot accounts are unverified.