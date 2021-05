A fake message going viral on social media and WhatsApp claims three red ticks on the instant messaging platform show that the government has initiated court proceedings against you.

"Two blue ticks and one red tick means the government can take action, while three red ticks will mean the government has started court proceedings against you," the viral message reads. The message has been forwarded numerous times via WhatsApp with the 'forwarded many times' label appearing on it.

WhatsApp has implemented no such measure in their app and the claims of the message are false. The current system shows one grey tick if a message is sent, two grey ticks if the message is received, and if the read receipt option is enabled then two blue ticks when the message is read.

Also read: Google, Facebook, WhatsApp comply with new IT rules, Twitter remains defiant

The viral message also falsely claims that the Facebook-owned app has brought new communication rules for messages and calls, allowing both to be constantly connected to government devices. The message also mentions that under the new system law enforcement authorities can take action against people posting messages and videos against the government.

The messages on the WhatsApp platform are end-to-end encrypted.

"WhatsApp defines end-to-end encryption as communications that remain encrypted from a device controlled by the sender to one controlled by the recipient, where no third parties, not even WhatsApp or our parent company Facebook, can access the content in-between," explained the company in a whitepaper.

WhatsApp’s legal battle against the government hinges on the provision of the new rules that would compel the company to break end-to-end encryption to inform the government about the originator of a particular message in contravention of IT Rules 2021.

Users are advised to not forward fake claims on WhatsApp.