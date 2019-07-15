Business
Facebook's VR dream may not take off, says Oculus co-founder Jack McCauley
Updated : July 15, 2019 01:56 PM IST
With Facebook positioning its VR-based Oculus devices primarily as gaming machines, McCauley does not believe there is much of a market for the device.
Facebook recently unveiled "Oculus Rift S", a new version of its PC headset Oculus Rift, for $399.
