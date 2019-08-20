Business
Facebook's plan to merge WhatsApp, Instagram may make it harder to split, says FTC chairman
Updated : August 20, 2019 08:03 AM IST
Facebook's plan to integrate Instagram and WhatsApp more closely could hinder any attempts to break up the social media giant, Federal Trade Commission chairman Joseph Simons said,
Facebook has been under scrutiny from regulators around the world over data privacy practices and how its subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram process personal data.
Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, and each is now used by more than 1 billion people.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more