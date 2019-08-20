Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Facebook's plan to merge WhatsApp, Instagram may make it harder to split, says FTC chairman

Updated : August 20, 2019 08:03 AM IST

Facebook's plan to integrate Instagram and WhatsApp more closely could hinder any attempts to break up the social media giant, Federal Trade Commission chairman Joseph Simons said,
Facebook has been under scrutiny from regulators around the world over data privacy practices and how its subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram process personal data.
Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, and each is now used by more than 1 billion people.
