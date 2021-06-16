Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg slips out of Glassdoor Top 100 CEOs list

For the first time since 2013, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t featured in Glassdoor’s Top 100 CEOs. Zuckerberg’s approval among some of his employees at Facebook isn’t what it was until last year, and this led to his exit from this list. He had first made it to the list in 2013 with the top rank and 99% approval.

Zuckerberg managed a rating of 88%. Though it was higher than the average 73 percent approval rating for CEOs generally, it wasn’t enough to get him a spot in the top 100 list. Microsoft Corp’s Satya Nadella had a score of 97 percent, while Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook scored 95 percent.

Between May 2020 and May 2021, Glassdoor conducted surveys involving over 700 employees of the social media giant to measure the worker sentiment on its CEO. It was found that the worker sentiment had taken a hit in the last part of 2020 and early 2021 when the company was dealing with the US Presidential election and the misinformation surrounding the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Facebook Inc suspended former US President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts for two years in the wake of posts he made on the US Capitol riots.

Facebook tagged Trump's actions as "a severe violation of our rules", as the former US President called the move "an insult" to the millions who voted for him in last year's presidential election.

Last month, the Financial Express had reported how Facebook has been pulled up by governments of several countries for its inability to manage misinformation, especially around the COVID-19 pandemic. The company then announced a slew of measures to tackle the menace of misinformation and said it will take stronger action against users and pages repeatedly sharing misinformation regarding Covid-19 vaccines, elections, or climate change.