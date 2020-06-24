  • SENSEX
Facebook tackles hate speech better than Twitter, YouTube: European Commission Report

Updated : June 24, 2020 09:35 PM IST

Global tech companies are now assessing 90 percent of flagged illegal hate speech within 24 hours and removing 71 percent of the content deemed so.
This is the finding of European Commission's fifth evaluation of the 2016 Code of Conduct on countering illegal hate speech online.
