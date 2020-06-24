Technology Facebook tackles hate speech better than Twitter, YouTube: European Commission Report Updated : June 24, 2020 09:35 PM IST Global tech companies are now assessing 90 percent of flagged illegal hate speech within 24 hours and removing 71 percent of the content deemed so. This is the finding of European Commission's fifth evaluation of the 2016 Code of Conduct on countering illegal hate speech online. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply