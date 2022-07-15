Facebook will soon let users link up to 5 profiles to their primary account

Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday that its flagship social network, Facebook, is introducing ways for users to maintain up to five profiles, a major shift from the "real name" requirement the company has maintained since its inception.

The product change would "help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships", like posting different types of content aimed at family versus friends, Meta said in a statement.

The company will continue to require that each user have only one Facebook account, with a main profile that continues to use the person's real name. People will be able to access any additional profiles they create after logging in to that account. These profiles do not necessarily have to be in the user’s real name. However, the profile name or username needs to be unique and should not contain any special characters or numbers.

The change grants users formal leeway to semi-anonymise their identity on the world's biggest social network, in keeping with options offered by competitors like TikTok and Twitter, as well as Meta's own photo and video app Instagram.

In its statement, Meta said its rules against impersonation and other types of misleading representations of identity would continue to apply to all profiles.