In what seems to be becoming a pretty regular thing, social media networks Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were again unavailable for some users in past few hours.

The issue though has now been resolved, though neither Facebook nor Instagram actually has revealed any specific details yet about why this happened.

In fact, while WhatsApp and Instagram accounts posted at least some semblance of an update on their Twitter accounts to say everything is fine again, Facebook issued a statement to the media to confirm everything was working fine now.

It was late last night that WhatsApp and Facebook, both popular with users, weren’t working for some users globally. This is not the first time this has happened. WhatsApp and Instagram had also suffered an outage in December.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” says Facebook in a statement shared with the media.

“Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back,” says WhatsApp in their tweet.

“Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we’re back now. The issue’s been fixed, and we’re sorry for the trouble,” says Instagram’s official Twitter account.

There is no further explanation yet what the scale of the service unavailability was or what the causes were, but confirm that services remain accessible since.