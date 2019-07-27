Technology
Facebook users take to Twitter to vent frustration
Updated : July 27, 2019 04:28 PM IST
While many users revealed that people often paint a false picture of their lives on Facebook and hide their real life stories, some complained about privacy issues.
Explaining why they hate Facebook, some raised concerns about the social network's community standards.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more