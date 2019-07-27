#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Facebook users take to Twitter to vent frustration

Updated : July 27, 2019 04:28 PM IST

While many users revealed that people often paint a false picture of their lives on Facebook and hide their real life stories, some complained about privacy issues.
Explaining why they hate Facebook, some raised concerns about the social network's community standards. 
Facebook users take to Twitter to vent frustration
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ICICI Bank posts Q1 standalone net profit of Rs 1,908 crore

ICICI Bank posts Q1 standalone net profit of Rs 1,908 crore

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end in red for third week in a row; YES Bank top gainer, UPL worst performer

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end in red for third week in a row; YES Bank top gainer, UPL worst performer

ABB India Q2 Earnings: Profit likely at Rs 120 crore

ABB India Q2 Earnings: Profit likely at Rs 120 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV