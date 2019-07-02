Facebook to tackle content with misleading health claims

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it was taking steps to reduce promotion of products based on misleading health-related claims.

In a blog post, Facebook said it had made two updates last month to reduce posts with exaggerated or sensational health claims.

"We know that people don't like posts that are sensational or spammy, and misleading health content is particularly bad for our community," Facebook product manager Travis Yeh said.

The update will not have a major impact on users' news feed.